Inaugural cocktail crawl to feature 19 south Bethlehem restaurants and retailers

Celebrate the rising temperatures with refreshing tropical drinks at the inaugural Sip & Slide Summer Cocktail Crawl, 1-5 p.m. Saturday in south Bethlehem.

The 21-and-over event, hosted by SouthSide Arts District, will feature 19 South Side restaurants and retailers, including Broadway Social, Color Me Mine and Tally Ho, offering samples of summery cocktails.

Examples include a guava gimlet (Southside 313 Bar & Grille), mango margarita (Domaci), mojito (La Lupita), pina colada (La Lupita), raspberry peach sangria (Keystone Homebrew Supply), Sex on the Beach (Puerto Rican Beneficial Society), strawberry watermelon sangria (Greek Meat Guy) and Tequila Sunrise (Sotto Santi).

Passports, $20, get you 10 tastings. Individuals registering as part of a group of five or more pay $15 each (get discount code by e-mailing kate@southsideartsdistrict.com or calling/texting 610-360-2462).

Proceeds benefit south Bethlehem revitalization projects such as lunchtime concerts, public art projects and First Friday beer garden festivities.

Passports can be picked up at SouthSide Arts District's office, 324 S. New St., during the crawl or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Info: southsideartsdistrict.com.

