Ina Mae's Tavern and Packaged Goods offering kids brunch menu

If your weekend isn’t filled with events from the Chicago Tribune’s Food Bowl, you’re certainly missing out on some of the best food experiences this month has to offer. But I get it, sometimes it’s hard to commit to things right away. Here are some weekend plans to keep in your back pocket.

1) Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods is not only serving brunch for adults, but it also just debuted a separate menu for your little ones. Kids’ menu items include the “Mini Grand Slam,” which comes with scrambled eggs, toast and seasonal fruit or French toast, served with butter and seasonal fruit. And for the adults, try Mae’s fried chicken and waffles, crispy chicken wings served with a salted praline waffle, spicy maple syrup and whipped butter or BBQ shrimp and grits with stone-ground grits, Parmesan cheese, corn, scallions and barbecue shrimp. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 1415 N. Wood St., 773-360-8320, inamaetavern.com

2) Restaurant industry nonprofit The Trotter Project aims to educate, mentor and help people pursuing a career in the culinary world. During its annual Trotter Days weekend, a number of local and national restaurants (like Au Cheval, Baptiste & Bottle, Bar Biscay, Etta, Mercat a la Planxa and more) will offer up a drink, dish or menu, with a portion of the proceeds going toward The Trotter Project. Thursday through Sunday, multiple locations. thetrotterproject.org/charlie-trotter-day-event-page

3) Potterheads, don’t miss the (unofficial) Expecto Bar Crawl through Logan Square. Throw on your best wizarding robes, grab your wands and indulge in themed drink specials and take home an exclusive beer stein souvenir cup. Participating bars include Slippery Slope, Heavy Feather, The Radler, Emporium, Deadbolt Bar, Pink Squirrel, The Owl and Black Lion Tavern. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. $25 for early bird tickets; $35 general admission. 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Check in at Emporium, 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-360-8774, https://bit.ly/2OInIhQ

4) The start of the school year, and thus, lunchtime, means different things for kids and adults, but at Noyane, the ubiquitous school lunchbox is a chance to do good. When you place your order and request your meal to be served in a souvenir lunchbox ($9), $5 will be donated to Chicago Public School’s Back to School Campaign, which helps supply students for the new year. Aug. 15 through Sept. 31, 101 E. Erie St., 312-667-6796, noyane.com

5) Indulge at Sangria Festival, where you can sip on 20 varieties of the wine-filled Spanish beverage while enjoying Humboldt Park. Between sips, munch on paella from Tapas Valencia, empanadas from 5411 Empanadas, Impossible Burgers from Boulevard Sports Lounge and more. Pop-up shops will also be on hand, including salons, boutiques, jewelers and florists. A samba parade, live music and flamenco dancers will provide entertainment, or sign up for a “paint and sip” class for an additional cost. Tickets include a complimentary souvenir sangria glass and two-drink tickets. $40/person for single-day tickets, $75 for two-day tickets. Noon to midnight, Saturday and Sunday. 3021 W. Division St., https://bit.ly/2Mi9vvv

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

Brewery taprooms get more flexibility on beers they can pour thanks to new law »

Craving: Foods of the Heartland — 31 days of the Midwest's best »

Slab Bar-B-Que serves some of Chicago's best barbecue in South Shore »