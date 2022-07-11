The Impulsive Group’s Co-CEO Brandon Freid Just Expanded His Popular Sushi Lab Concept to NYC’s East Village

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Impulsive Group’s co-CEO Brandon Freid just expanded his perennially popular Sushi Lab omakase concept from its flagship location in Midtown, to 320 E. 11th Street in the East Village. The new intimate restaurant, which opened on July 7th, has seating for twelve and is open for dinner from Wednesday, through Sunday from 5pm – 11pm. Sushi Lab has a flagship rooftop location at The Sanctuary Hotel in the heart of Midtown, in addition to a sister restaurant in the luxury boutique hotel’s lobby called The Chemistry Room. Visionary Restaurateur and Hotelier Brandon Freid is the force behind the growing brand.

Sushi Lab’s new East Village location offers guests a creative spin on traditional sushi. Two signature omakase offerings, utilizing the freshest seasonal ingredients, are offered nightly. A 10 course omakase offering with a hand roll for $65 and a 15 course option for $100 per person is on the menu. Sake is served up by the glass and bottle in addition to being offered for $30 as a flight of three. Sake Sangria and Sunset Spritzes are also available to indulge in along with wines and beer by the glass and bottle.

Brandon Freid and his father Hank Freid are the successful ownership team behind Sushi Lab. Brandon Freid is co-CEO of The Impulsive Group and co-owner of The Sanctuary Hotel in NYC, which is home to Sushi Lab Rooftop, The Chemistry Room and Haven Rooftop. Brandon Freid took Sushi Lab from its original home at the concierge desk of The Sanctuary Hotel, to its expansive rooftop based on the immediate popularity of the brand. Now, he has brought Sushi Lab downtown with more locations to come in the near future.

For more information, please contact Marie Assante at Assante Public Relations, 917-837-0755, marie@assantepr.com .

