The Impossible Burger is now at The RAM and C.B. & Potts

The Impossible Burger now served at The RAM and C.B. & Potts Restaurants & Breweries, shown with their silver medal-winning Big Horn Hefeweizen beer.

(RestaurantNews.com) The impossible is happening at The RAM and C.B. & Potts Restaurants & Breweries. The Impossible Burger is here! It looks, cooks, smells and tastes like a ground beef burger made from plants for meat-lovers. It’s served on a grilled bun and topped it with lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion along with RAM or Potts’ burger sauce. Many of our guests say it tastes just like an actual beef burger. It looks like beef and tastes like beef but it’s not beef. The flavor is there. The texture is there. People are shockingly pleased.

Over the last five years, a brilliant team of farmers, scientists, and chefs has researched every aspect of meat. The Impossible Burger team found the right ingredients from the plant kingdom to recreate the experience that meat-lovers crave. The patty is made from wheat and potato proteins, coconut oil, and heme which is a natural molecule found in all living things that give meat its unmistakable meaty flavor. This plant-based burger is unlike anything you’ve ever tasted. Well, anything except beef of course.

Before the Impossible Burger patty was created, cows were the only way to make beef burgers. But things are different now. You can enjoy all the flavors, textures, aromas, and nutrients of beef in a cholesterol-free, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free burger at The RAM and C.B. & Potts Restaurants & Breweries. Come in today for lunch or dinner and discover what might be your new favorite burger choice!