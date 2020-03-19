An Important Message From Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q

Dear Friends, Family, and Loyal Customers,

Effective today, we will be serving takeout and delivery orders ONLY. While we will be operating under regular business hours, our dining rooms will be closed. You can still enjoy Bono’s takeout by calling in, ordering online, take-out window, drive-thru, GrubHub, UberEats or DoorDash.

We’ve spent the last seventy-one years building a resoundingly personal relationship with you, our community, who love our food, customer service, and dedication to our beloved city. Your support and loyalty to our family business can never be measured and we are eternally grateful for your support.

You know that we live for hospitality, so as you can imagine, this decision is very difficult. We serve over 100,000 customers each week throughout all of our restaurants. Your health and well-being is vitally important to us and we always strive to do the right thing, even when that is a difficult decision. We completely support the government mandates and we know this is the right decision to protect the health and safety of our community.

That being said, this will certainly impact our hundreds of employees across our restaurants, most of whom live paycheck to paycheck. We will do everything we can to help ease their burden during this difficult time and are hopeful the government steps up to assist us with this effort.

As things continue to develop each day, we will be monitoring and adjusting our plans and timelines accordingly. We invite you to join us on social media channels as we try to serve up something positive each day. Your loyalty is more important than ever, so, while you are at home with your families, let us remember what we love most about living in this town from the local businesses we support to the opportunity to work together to make this city a truly special place to live.

Please be safe and healthy. Don’t worry about us, we have made it for seventy-one years and still feel like our story is just beginning.

Best to Everyone,