As impeachment trial starts, Lincoln Project is running ads Trump is sure to see while at Mar-a-Lago. He won’t like them.

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group that trolled the former president last year with its viral videos and ads, was back on the air Tuesday with an impeachment advertising buy crafted so the former president is sure to see them on TV at his Mar-a-Lago home. As is usual for Lincoln Project ads, the new ones are hard hitting. One focused on the former president's decision not to testify in own defense intersperses images of Trump and sounds of his voice with images and sounds of a clucking chicken.