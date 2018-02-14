Images: Derek Blasberg and Nouvelle Vague Host Le Méridien Fashion Week Fete

Images by BFA

Last night, ceaselessly fabulous musical “interpreters” Nouvelle Vague took to the stage at Air’s Champagne Parlor in the West Village, for a bit of New York Fashion Week ooh la la, courtesy of Le Méridien Hotels.

Hosted by man-about-town Derek Blasberg, also in attendance were supermodel Andreja Pejic and fashion writer Gregory Dellicarpini. The band, known for their sexy, Bossa Nova style covers of new wave classics, played Blondie’s come hither “Call Me,” and, in honor of love’s biggest day of the year, also proffered a version of Richard Rogers’ “My Funny Valentine.”

Nouvelle Vague are actually a regular on the Le Méridien party circuit, having performed at their recent hotel openings in Denver and Shanghai. The brand’s George Fleck enthused, “Both Le Méridien and Nouvelle Vague find shared inspiration in modern classics with a twist.”

