Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says President Trump, newly diagnosed with COVID-19, should sympathize with those who have preexisting conditions

October 2, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
Sen. Dick Durbin had a message for President Donald Trump on Friday: Get well soon — and maintain the Affordable Care Act. Before blasting Trump’s swift nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court as a crack at dismantling the landmark health care plan, the second-ranking Democratic senator said the health of the president and his First Lady — who both announced early Friday morning that they tested positive for coronavirus — is paramount.