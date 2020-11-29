Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Illinois teachers say COVID-19 struggles are mounting and they’re ‘acutely worried about the safety and well-being’ of students

November 29, 2020 | 6:00am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune

Teachers say they're working longer hours but worry their lessons aren't as “engaging and rigorous.”