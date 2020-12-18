Illinois surpasses 15,000 coronavirus deaths, one week after eclipsing 14,000

Illinois on Friday surpassed 15,000 recorded deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, one week after the state’s death toll climbed above 14,000. State health officials reported 181 deaths Friday, the 11th day in a row with more than 100 fatalities. Over the past week, the state has averaged 138 deaths from COVID-19 per day. While that remains well above the spring peak of 118 deaths per day in mid-May, the seven-day average is down from a peak of 155 daily deaths during the week ending Dec. 8. Since Illinois’ first death in March, the state has recorded 15,015 casualties.