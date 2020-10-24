Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Illinois sets new single-day COVID record with 6,161 cases

October 24, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jonathon Berlin
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

Illinois set a new record high number of confirmed daily coronavirus cases on Saturday.