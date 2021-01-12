Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Illinois Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger will vote to impeach Trump

January 12, 2021 | 6:25pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Bill Ruthhart
Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Tuesday he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, saying he “encouraged an angry mob to storm the United States Capitol.” “There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the executive (branch) to attack the legislative (branch). So, in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions ... are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?” Kinzinger said in a statement. “I will vote in favor of impeachment.”