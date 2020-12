By the end of the day on Monday, 126,211 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered throughout Illinois, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office. As of Tuesday, 269,625 doses of vaccine had been delivered to Illinois, not including the share that went directly to the city of Chicago. Of that state share, 161,400 is the Moderna vaccine, while the rest are doses of the Pfizer vaccine.