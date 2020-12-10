Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Illinois reports 11,101 daily COVID-19 cases, highest in more than a week, and 196 deaths, third most since pandemic began

December 10, 2020 | 5:46pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Dan Petrella
Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune

Illinois on Thursday reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than