  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Illinois officials say the state is hitting its COVID-19 peak — and that’s actually good news

April 24, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Joe Mahr

Illinois says state is hitting the COVID-19 peak.