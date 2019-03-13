Illinois Craft Beer Week returns May 10 to 17; Beer Under Glass tickets on sale Friday

Illinois Craft Beer Week will be May 10 to 17 and begin once again with its signature kickoff event, Beer Under Glass, organizers said Wednesday.

Tickets for Beer Under Glass, which will be May 10 at Garfield Park Conservatory, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will cost the same as last year: $60 for general admission (entry at 6:30) and $80 for VIP (entry at 5:30). The festival ends at 9:30 p.m.

The week long celebration of craft and local brewing was born as Chicago Craft Beer Week in 2010. Last year, it was renamed Illinois Craft Beer Week, which pleased some and disappointed others.

Further events for 2019 will be announced in April.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes









