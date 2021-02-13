Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccine providers will receive fewer first doses but higher numbers of second doses as more follow-up shots come due

February 13, 2021 | 6:48pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Paige Fry
Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune

Shipments of the first doses aren't expected to pick up again until March.