Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Lands Multi-Unit Franchise Deal to Bring Famous Sandwich Chain to Colorado

The Iconic San Francisco based sandwich chain plans to open its first Colorado franchise location in downtown Denver in 2020

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ike’s Love & Sandwiches , the popular sandwich chain with a cult-like following, today announced it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring five stores to the greater Denver, Colorado area. As part of its Colorado expansion, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has partnered with franchise group, Woodfield Squared, LLC, comprised of father-daughter team Blair and Camille Woodfield, to open its first Colorado franchise location in downtown Denver in 2020. The duo has a strong background in commercial real estate and corporate expertise, along with franchise operations experience for Wendy’s and are a strong addition to the Ike’s Love & Sandwiches franchise.

“When we found out Ike’s Love & Sandwiches was franchising, we knew it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” said franchisee Camille Woodfield. “I was blown away the first time I tried a sandwich at Ike’s, it was easily the best sandwich I’ve ever had. I was impressed with the innovative flavor combinations and Ike’s passion for bringing great food and love to his customers.”

In addition to over 700 indulgent sandwich combinations including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the franchise’s business model and unit economics were other factors that inspired the father-daughter team to bring the brand to the greater Denver area. With their experience in franchise operations and strong background in commercial real estate, Blair and Camille have hit the ground running with plans to have their first Ike’s Love & Sandwiches location open this year and they plan to expand rapidly.

Founded by Ike Shehadeh in 2007, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches currently has over 70 locations in operation throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Hawaii, with additional locations currently in development in Chicago as well as Utah, California, Nevada, Florida and Texas. The brand continues to see explosive growth as it builds its dedicated, loyal following and brings its famous menu and pop culture-inspired sandwich selections to customers from coast to coast.

The concept is a sandwich lover’s paradise, offering over 700 deliciously addicting sandwiches – including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options – all spread with “Ike’s Dirty Sauce,” that’s also baked right into the bread. Beyond the extensive and flavorful menu offerings, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches follows a proven business model with low build-out costs, efficient labor practices and waste-reducing operational standards – positioning the concept for rapid franchise development potential.

“Love, appreciation and respect are at the forefront of everything we do at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches,” said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “The happiness and enjoyment of our customers are the drivers behind Ike’s. I’m excited to work with Camille and Blair to celebrate our new Colorado customers and their unique tastes as we bring the concept to the greater Denver area.”

To facilitate growth for the emerging brand, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has partnered with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as the exclusive franchise development partner for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. Together with Fransmart, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is currently seeking experienced franchisees to continue bringing the Ike’s Love & Sandwiches concept to territories across the nation and beyond.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.Fransmart.com/Ikes-Sandwiches

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

The goal of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches: celebrate the unique individual that you are! Founder and namesake Ike Shehadeh first shared his love of sandwiches with San Francisco patrons in 2007, and the concept quickly developed a following of cult-like fans and celebrity supporters. Now a sandwich empire, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is especially known for its delicious offerings on Dutch Crunch bread with “Ike’s Dirty Sauce,” which is spread on every sandwich and baked right into the bread. Ike often collaborates with famous athletes to design a new sandwich?creation; try a Madison Bumgarner,?Andre S.O.G. Ward or a Marshawn Lynch. With over 700 innovative and indulgent sandwich combinations, including meat, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, there is something for everyone to love. And, each new location opens with its own exclusive sandwich that is imaginatively named in honor of the community. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding rapidly with 70+ locations throughout five states and additional locations under development. The secret to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches success? They always prioritize the customer’s happiness first. For more information about Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, visit www.loveandsandwiches.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .