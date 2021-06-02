Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Continues Momentum With Multiple SoCal Grand Openings

San Francisco-based sandwich chain sees continuous growth across the nation, including a wave of openings in its home state

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ike’s Love and Sandwiches , the iconic San Francisco-based sandwich chain with a cult-like following, has shown tremendous growth throughout the pandemic with new locations continuing to open across the nation. Most recently, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches opened three new company locations in the Southern California area with additional company locations slated to open in the coming months.

“Ike’s is experiencing strong sales even in this unprecedented climate that are allowing us to continue to expand our footprint and bring Ike’s to new Southern California communities,” said Ike’s Love & Sandwiches CEO Michael Goldberg. “We’re so excited to grow our presence in Southern California and share our delicious sandwiches with a fresh audience.”

The most recent SoCal locations to open within the last three months include Culver City (3895 Overland Avenue), El Segundo (460 N Pacific Coast Highway), and Del Mar (3545 Del Mar Heights Road), which celebrated a grand opening on May 21, 2021.

The brand is showing no signs of slowing down and plans to open five new restaurants throughout Los Angeles County this year. The brand has also signed a lease for a prime real estate spot in Manhattan Beach, which is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

“Of all our southern California locations, I’ve always seen Manhattan Beach as the showcase spot for our brand,” said Goldberg. “I’ve been eyeing this area for a long time.”

Fueled by the power of Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches continues to expand nationwide.

“Ike’s has been rapidly growing and securing prime real estate locations across the West Coast as they approach their 100-store milestone,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “One fading sandwich franchise brand raised fees on operators while closing 1,000 stores per year. If you’re franchising with that brand, my advice is to get out and take a look at Ike’s. With simplified operations, strong item 19, and inexpensive conversions, Ike’s is ideal for experienced franchisees looking to bring this booming concept to markets throughout North America.”

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.Fransmart.com/Ikes-Sandwiches .

About Ike’s Love and Sandwiches

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place”, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches has been changing the sandwich game for over a decade. An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce”… if you know, you know. Today, there are 74 Ike’s locations and counting across the United States. www.loveandsandwiches.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

