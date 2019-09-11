IHOP Continues Latin America Expansion with Three Restaurant Openings in Ecuador

The Ecuador openings mark IHOP’s 59th restaurant location in Latin America, and the brand’s introduction to South America, with plans to open in Peru later this year

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Today, Dine Brands International opened three IHOP restaurants in Ecuador continuing its expansion in Latin America. Two IHOP restaurants are located in the port city of Guayaquil and one in the city of Ambato. 12 IHOP restaurants are expected to open throughout Ecuador by 2024 through an agreement with new franchisee Corporación El Rosado.

Dine Brands International continues Latin America momentum with plans to bring the iconic American restaurant brand to Peru later this year through an agreement with Percapitals S.A.C. The first IHOP restaurant in Peru is expected to open in Lima, followed by an additional 24 restaurants throughout Peru in the next ten years.

“International expansion is a growth engine for Dine Brands,” said Steve Joyce, CEO of Dine Brands Global Inc. and President of Dine Brands International. “Latin America continues to welcome the IHOP brand because of the great value it provides, its menu variety of American breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites, and its ability to create memorable dining experiences.”

IHOP first entered Latin America in 2007 in Mexico – now the brand’s largest market outside of the United States.

Dine Brands International continues to place a major emphasis on expanding its international presence in markets including Central America, Colombia and Chile. For more information on international franchise opportunities, click here or contact Dan.Lecocq@dinebrands.com.

Statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal” and other similar expressions. You should consider our forward-looking statements in light of the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as our consolidated financial statements, related notes, and the other financial information appearing elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and our other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this report are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.



Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,650 restaurants combined in 18 countries and approximately 370 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

About International House of Pancakes, LLC

For over 61 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of December 31, 2018, there are 1,831 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand and India. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

