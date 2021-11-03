IHOP Celebrates the Most Wonderful Time of the Year With New Festive Limited-time Menu

IHOP® Launches New Holiday-Inspired Menu Options to Help Guests Celebrate this Holiday Season

Glendale, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) IHOP ® has launched its limited-time holiday menu to spark joy and help guests relieve holiday stress with delicious food. The new menu includes a variety of savory and sweet options for every palette, featuring popular flavors and quality ingredients from the season – such as fresh cranberries and all-natural roasted turkey – to satisfy every craving.

The menu offerings feature new takes on classic IHOP pancakes and milkshakes; newly introduced options like Hand-Crafted Melts; a Kids Breakfast Combo; and a Family Feast. With a range of seasonal ingredients such as pumpkin, vanilla bean and cranberry, to IHOP classics like hickory-smoked bacon and golden hash browns, the new menu brings holiday happiness to every guest. This holiday menu is the restaurant’s most recent iteration of its ongoing commitment to innovation and to meeting guests’ evolving needs, which includes providing guests with comfort and joy through festive and in-season options that can be enjoyed at home, on-the-go, or underneath IHOP’s iconic blue roof, all at a great value.

“The launch of our holiday menu comes at a period where we know our guests may need to take time to relieve stress resulting from the rush of the holiday season. We know that last year, guests missed out on holiday celebrations with friends and family, so we’re here to help make the celebrations this year better than ever through a menu that is sure to spark cravings and excitement,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “IHOP is honored to be able to continue to provide guests new ways to try classic favorites, while sparking joy and making it as easy as possible to get back to the fun and traditions of the holiday season.”

The holiday menu is available now through January 2, with menu items starting at $4.99.* Additionally, guests can enjoy the new Winter Wonderland pancakes during daily IHOPPY Hour from 2-10pm for just $5 or $6 in some areas.**

NEW! Winter Wonderland Pancakes: Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with a shimmering blue vanilla swirl, mini marshmallows, and a dusting of powdered sugar snow, served alone, or with choice of breakfast combo.

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with a shimmering blue vanilla swirl, mini marshmallows, and a dusting of powdered sugar snow, served alone, or with choice of breakfast combo. NEW! Cranberry Vanilla Pancakes: Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with creamy vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, whipped topping, and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with creamy vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, whipped topping, and a dusting of powdered sugar. Pumpkin Spice Pancakes: Two pumpkin pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, crowned with creamy whipped topping. This item is part of IHOP’s existing seasonal menu but is featured as a holiday favorite with its accompanying new menu items.

Two pumpkin pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, crowned with creamy whipped topping. This item is part of IHOP’s existing seasonal menu but is featured as a holiday favorite with its accompanying new menu items. NEW! Frozen Hot Chocolate Milkshake: Premium vanilla ice cream blended with real milk & hot chocolate. Crowned with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle & mini marshmallows.

Premium vanilla ice cream blended with real milk & hot chocolate. Crowned with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle & mini marshmallows. NEW! Cali Roasted Turkey Melt: All-natural roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, Wisconsin whole milk cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado & mayo on grilled multigrain bread. Served with choice of side. This is the latest addition to the new Hand-Crafted Melts menu.

All-natural roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, Wisconsin whole milk cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado & mayo on grilled multigrain bread. Served with choice of side. This is the latest addition to the new Hand-Crafted Melts menu. NEW! Winter Wonderland Kids Combo: One Winter Wonderland pancake served with 1 hickory-smoked bacon strip, 1 pork sausage link and 1 scrambled egg.

One Winter Wonderland pancake served with 1 hickory-smoked bacon strip, 1 pork sausage link and 1 scrambled egg. NEW! Holiday Celebrations Family Feast: Four servings each of scrambled eggs and golden hash browns, 8 hickory-smoked bacon strips or 8 pork sausage links, and 8 fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Comes with holiday decorations including vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, shimmering blue vanilla sauce & mini marshmallows. Serves 4. Available for IHOP ‘N Go only. Not available for dine-in.

*Price and participation may vary, including in Hawaii and Alaska. Tax and gratuity excluded. Not valid with other discounts, coupons or offers.

** For a limited time. Hours of availability and price, participation and selection may vary by location. Tax and gratuity excluded. Not valid with other discounts, coupons or offers. Prices may vary in Alaska and Hawaii.

About International House of Pancakes, LLC

For more than 63 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of June 30, 2021, there are 1,747 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

Contact:

Candice Jacobson

IHOP Communications

Media@IHOP.com

The post IHOP Celebrates the Most Wonderful Time of the Year With New Festive Limited-time Menu first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.