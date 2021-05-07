IHOP Celebrates “Milkshake Monday” Nationwide With $50,000 Charitable Donation on Monday, May 10, 2021

IHOP Answers a Famous Fan’s Request for All-You-Can-Drink Milkshakes to Keep Americans Laughing

Glendale, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) IHOP® today declared Monday, May 10, 2021 as “Milkshake Monday,” as a sweet start to the week with a wink and a laugh. The promotion was sparked by one very famous fan’s penchant for milkshakes, following his viral visit to a busy IHOP restaurant last week in Manhasset, Long Island, NY.

The lauded comedian, actor and filmmaker jokingly set the record straight on Monday, Tweeting that he only left IHOP because the restaurant’s all-you-can-eat offering did not apply to milkshakes.

IHOP responded in kind and accepted the challenge: on “Milkshake Monday,” guests are invited to visit any of the 19 IHOP locations throughout Long Island, NY for All-You-Can-Drink milkshakes from 12:00-8:00 p.m. ET.

Guests across the country can also get in on the fun and enjoy a milkshake at any IHOP restaurant nationwide for a good cause. For every milkshake sold on “Milkshake Monday,” IHOP is donating $1 each (up to $50,000) to Comedy Gives Back, the nonprofit safety net of the comedy community that helps struggling comedians who have lost all income due to COVID-19 forced closures of comedy clubs and venues. Comedy Gives Back addresses the needs of the comedy community through crisis relief and access to mental health and chemical dependency treatment.

“We take our guests’ suggestions very seriously in an effort to continually shake things up and satisfy all palates with our signature commitment to IHOSPITALITY,” said Kieran Donahue, CMO, IHOP. “There is no better way to kick off the week and enjoy our craveable menu than with a house-made milkshake, or as many as you can drink. For more than 62 years, we have welcomed everyone – famous and familiar – to pancake, smile and laugh together under our blue roof.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate ‘Milkshake Monday’ at IHOP in the spirit of a cheeky smile for a good cause,” said Amber J. Lawson, CEO, Comedy Gives Back. “A delicious meal of pancakes and milkshakes can make you happy any time of day, and while we could all use a laugh right about now, some could use a lot more. A handful of comedians are household names, but the majority are not; we are grateful for IHOP’s support to help working comedians stay afloat in this challenging time.”

IHOP’s house-made milkshakes are made with hand-scooped, premium ice cream, vanilla, real milk, and whipped topping in four mouthwatering flavors: HERSHEY’s Chocolate, Strawberry made with real fruit, OREO® Cookie, and Vanilla.

The All-You-Can-Drink “Milkshake Monday” is available 12:00-8:00 p.m. ET at the following 19 Long Island, NY locations:

100 West Old Country Road, Hicksville, NY 11801-4032

2935 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756-1330

533 Old Country Road, Westbury, NY 11590-5109

133 B West Sunrise Highway, Freeport, NY 11520-3523

145 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY 11596-1700

180 E Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream, NY 11581-1312

2971 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY 11572-3202

1586 Northern Boulevard, Manhasset, NY, 11030-3006

2159 Jericho Turnpike, Commack, NY11725-2903

201 Airport Plaza Boulevard, Farmingdale, NY, 11735-3934

1490 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY 11901-2040

339 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779-2343

666 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788-5141

513 Patchogue Road, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776-1006

141 Alexander Avenue, Lake Grove, NY 11755-1101

25 West Sunrise Highway, Lindenhurst, NY 11757-2424

Shore Mall, Bay Shore, NY, 11706-5039

651 Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704-8217

259B Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station, NY 11746-4124

For more information, follow @IHOP on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and www.comedygivesback.com .

The HERSHEY’S trademark is used under license from The Hershey Company. OREO is a trademark of Mondel?z International group, used under license.

