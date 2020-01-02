IHOP Brings Back Free “All You Can Eat Pancakes” with the Purchase of Any Breakfast Combo*

New This Year: For Just $4.99, Monday through Friday, Guests Can Also Get “All You Can Eat Pancakes” with an Order of IHOP’s Classic 2x2x2 – Two Eggs Served with Two Strips of Bacon or Pork Sausage Links

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) IHOP® is celebrating the start of a new decade by bringing back its beloved “All You Can Eat Pancakes” tradition, available with any Breakfast Combo*. For a limited time, enjoy as many of IHOP’s signature Buttermilk pancakes as you want with eggs any style, golden hash browns and the choice of ham, pork sausage links, hickory-smoked bacon or more.

To kick it up this year, IHOP is also serving “All You Can Eat Pancakes” with any 2x2x2 order, Monday through Friday only, for just $4.99. The popular 2x2x2 combo is served with two eggs and either two crispy strips of hickory-smoked bacon or two savory pork sausage links, making for a hearty meal and unlimited pancake stacks at an incredible value. Both golden deals are available now through March 1 at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide*.

“What better way to celebrate the start of a new decade than with our world-famous, ‘All You Can Eat Pancakes’ offer?” said IHOP Chief Marketing Officer, Brad Haley. “And, for the first time, we’re giving our guests an even better deal with the opportunity to enjoy one of our most popular breakfast combos during the week – with as many pancakes as they can eat – for just $4.99. So, now is a great time to ring in 2020 and enjoy IHOP pancakes, pancakes, pancakes.”

For those looking for a great deal for the entire family, IHOP is also offering The Great Gameday Feast, so game day will be more delicious than ever. Available via to-go and delivery now through February 2, this family-sized value meal serves four, and includes 16 pieces of Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Breast Strips; a choice of either 8 Buttermilk Pancakes, 12 Belgian Waffle quarters or a basket of French Fries; plus a basket of mini Churro Bites served with cupcake icing dipping sauce for dessert. The Great Gameday Feast is exclusively an IHOP ‘N Go® offer and is not available for dine-in.

The “All You Can Eat Pancakes” deals, including the 2x2x2 offer for just $4.99 (Monday through Friday only), are available for a limited time, dine-in only, at participating IHOP locations nationwide now. The offers are valid on Buttermilk Pancake orders and do not include any fruit-topped or other specialty pancakes. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.

*Dine-in only Jan. 2-Mar.1, 2020. All You Can Eat offer valid per person, per order, and is not valid for 55+, Omelette or Kids Menu items. All You Can Eat pancake refills are served two pancakes at a time upon request. Available for a limited time at participating restaurants only. Only applies to Buttermilk Pancakes. $4.99 2x2x2 with All You Can Eat Pancakes available Monday-Friday at participating restaurants. No substitutions. Not valid with other discounts or promotions. All You Can Eat offers not valid on National Pancake Day Tuesday, February 25.

About International House of Pancakes, LLC

For 61 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items as well as meals under 600 calories. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. Today, there are more than 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand and India IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN).

Contact:

Sami Newman

DeVries Global

212-546-8510

SNewman@devriesglobal.com