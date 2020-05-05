Ignore the date on your vote-by-mail ballot. Maryland’s election is June 2.

Karl Merton Ferron
May 5, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Karl Merton Ferron

Don’t be fooled by the April 28 date on your vote-by-mail ballot — Maryland’s primary is June 2.