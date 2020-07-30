Ignite Creative Services Launches “Family First Career Networking Initiative” to Assist F&B Industry Professionals

Professionals Helping Professionals

Scottsdale, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ignite Creative Services, LLC

, based out of Scottsdale, Arizona, recently launched a new initiative to answer the call for F&B professionals in need of networking during the downturn of the industry.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Restaurant and Hospitality industry has been hit hard. And not just the brick and mortar side of the business, but also Headquarters support systems, the Food and Beverage Supplier systems, Distributor networks, marketing channels and everyone in between. There has been a consistent stream of furloughs, layoffs and career-ending payouts among large and small brands as companies work to mitigate labor expenses across their systems.

“As Ignite was swiftly navigating the waters and pivoting our business model to survive, we noticed an immediate need to help others in the industry as they’ve helped us throughout the years. It quickly became very clear that we needed to create a resource to help professionals in our industry with a unique networking spin in the midst of the shut-down and disconnected people. So, we rapidly got to work to develop a solution,” said, Kim Gouch, Principal Owner at Ignite.

The mission of the Family First Initiative is to support friends, family and hardworking individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19 by being a conduit that connects individuals looking for career opportunities with companies looking for talent.

“This industry and all individuals within it have been affected in one way or another and we have confidence our support helps give purpose through all of this uncertainty,” said Celia Waddington, Principal Owner at Ignite.

The goal of this initiative is to breakthrough traditional boundaries and create new networking solutions to help get people back to work. Ignite is promoting the initiative through a variety of marketing and promotional tactics using their website, social media, digital/email distribution to industry contacts and GoFundMe.

The website, https://ignitecs.co/family-first/ is designed to publish professional resumes of those looking, list companies that are actively hiring and the GoFundMe, https://www.gofundme.com/f/Ignites-Family-First-Networking- Initiative was recently created to support those out of work with their basic necessities and living expenses.

The initiative continues to grow by the day and expanding nationally, “Igniting Opportunities” and creating new paths for friends and family in our industry.

About Ignite Creative Services, LLC

Ignite Creative Services, LLC ( www.ignitecs.co ), located in Scottsdale, Arizona has been in business for 10 years and specializes in Food and Beverage Marketing services for the Restaurant and Hospitality industry. Principal Owners, Kim Gouch and Celia Waddington are known for delivering strategic and progressive creativity vetted through sound operational experience that nets results-producing activations designed to positively impact restaurant sales and profitability. Services spanning from F&B menu engineering and insights to 3rd party beverage services and consulting, menu development, photography, videography, cocktail and culinary recipe development, design and production.

Media Contact:

Kim Gouch

Ignite Creative Services, LLC

kim@ignitecs.co

480-332-6357