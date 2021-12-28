IFPG’s Best Restaurant Franchises for 2022

( RestaurantNews.com ) Every week, the International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) releases a list of the top 100 franchises in various industries, from automotive and child care, to coffee and computer and internet franchises. The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all industries, particularly restaurants. This billion-dollar industry has made big changes over the last couple of years, but that has only made it stronger. As 2021 comes to an end, here are some of the top restaurant franchises that have consistently made our top 100 list each week:

Clean Juice is in a league of its own. Other juice bar franchises are out there, but Clean Juice is the original that can claim USDA-certified organic status. Clean Juice is truly a nutrition and wellness franchise, not just a juice bar. Our products are the purest on earth containing no added sugars, no harmful pesticides, and no antibiotics.

Number of Units:

100+ UNITS

Cash Required:

$100,000 – $250,000

Teriyaki Madness is a fast-casual Asian restaurant serving exceptional Teriyaki cuisine in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Our healthy menu offers an assortment of high-quality meats grilled to perfection with our signature sauces, plus a variety of other popular Asian entrees and delicious side dishes.

Number of Units:

50-100 UNITS

Cash Required:

$100,000 – $250,000

From farm-to-fork, only the freshest fish, produce, and ingredients are allowed to enter. Mark & Paul of Island Fin Poke Co. decided to bring one of the best tastes of the islands here to Florida. Their swift transformation into creative, flavorful, and memorable recipes assures that each visitor will enjoy a dining experience like no other.

Number of Units:

LESS THAN 20 UNITS

Cash Required:

$100,000 – $250,000

As you can see from these restaurant franchises, the industry is very diverse and still booming during a global pandemic, showcasing the determination that restaurant owners have to succeed. The industry is for anyone looking to bring a great product to the public, be it a delicious smoothie, great teriyaki, or the freshest fish you can imagine. All you need is hard work and determination. Here is to a happy, healthy 2022!

About International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG)

The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) is a membership-based organization with more than 1,000 franchise professionals. Our growing community is made up of Franchisors, Franchise Consultants and Brokers, Lenders, and other key players who help potential candidates through the process of identifying and investing in a franchise business. Hundreds of nationally-recognized franchise companies have chosen the IFPG and its members to represent their brands. Hundreds of experienced Franchise Consultants have chosen the IFPG to power their businesses. All of these individuals understand the value of being associated with IFPG. For more information, please visit www.ifpg.org .

The post IFPG’s Best Restaurant Franchises for 2022 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.