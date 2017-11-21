IFA Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement

Washington, DC (RestaurantNews.com) The International Franchise Association (IFA) has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving by individuals, companies and organizations to philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. This year, the IFA is raising awareness and fundraising for the work that the IFA Foundation does for veterans, millennials, and underserved communities in promoting franchising.

“We are very excited to be participating in this global movement,” said IFA Foundation President, Mary Heitman. This movement aligns with the Foundation’s Franchising Gives Back campaign, which highlights the amazing work that local franchisees do in their local communities.”

Occurring on November 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the US) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

By participating in #GivingTuesday, the IFA Foundation seeks to raise funds to support its flagship initiatives. These funds will specifically go to the VetFran Program to connect veterans with careers in franchising, and educating companies on the imperative of hiring veterans. Funds will also go to Diversity Institute for education and outreach programs and scholarships. The campaign will additionally benefit the NextGen program for scholarships, mentorship programs and creating a talent pipeline for aspiring young entrepreneurs. Supporting IFA’s #GivingTuesday campaign supports the larger franchising industry.

Those who are interested in joining IFA’s #GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.franchisegiving.org. Donations in any amount are accepted through November 28, corporate sponsorships offering multi-platform visibility are available, and a toolkit for sharing our message can be found here.

