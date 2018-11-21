Ida B's Table chef wins Food Network's 'Chopped'

David Thomas, the executive chef and owner of Ida B’s Table, won a Thanksgiving-themed episode of “Chopped,” the Food Network cooking-competition series that pits chefs against one another.

Thomas, who hosted a watch party Tuesday night at his restaurant, received $10,000 for winning the episode, which aired Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The episode featured host Chef Ted Allen and a panel of judges, including Martha Stewart.

“It was great. I enjoyed the experience. This was humbling to be asked to be on the show. I got a chance to meet Martha Stewart, which was incredible,” Thomas said.

Thomas, 50, has more than 25 years of experience in the food industry. He attributes his start to when he was a young child observing his grandmother cooking traditional African-American cuisine in her kitchen.

His restaurant, Ida B’s Table, is a soul food-inspired restaurant that he runs with his wife, Tonya. The downtown restaurant has been opened since fall 2017.

In addition to returning to “Chopped” for a “champions” episode, Thomas said he’s also been tapped for another Food Network Show.

“It is in its second season. But I can’t say the name of the show,” Thomas said.

As for the $10,000 prize for winning Tuesday night’s episode, Thomas said he plans to use the winnings for travel.

“I want to take my wife to Africa,” he said.

john-john.williams@baltsun.com

twitter.com/popcouturejjw4