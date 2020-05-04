Chicago Tribune historical photo
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Ida B. Wells, journalist and civil rights icon

May 4, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune historical photo

African American journalist, civil rights activist and women’s rights pioneer Ida B. Wells-Barnett’s legacy and story lingered in the shadows of history. But in recent years, as historians, activists and scholars brought her story to light and a new generation embraced her, that obscurity has lifted. She was born into slavery in Holly Springs, Mississippi, and became a crusading journalist who exposed the crime and shame of lynching and fought for women's suffrage.