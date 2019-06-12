Iconic San Francisco Sandwich Chain, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, Spreading the Love with First 10-Unit Franchise Agreement

Experienced Multi-Unit Operator Targeting Utah and Las Vegas For Development

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco sandwich chain with a cult-like following, has today announced the signing of its first multi-unit development agreement to franchise 10 locations throughout Utah and greater Las Vegas This partnership marks the first development deal since the brand launched its franchising efforts in April and supports Ike’s plans to grow to at least 500 locations over the next 5 years.

Driving Ike’s expansion in the southwest is seasoned entrepreneur, Freddy Smith, owner of Fabulous Freddy’s Car Wash locations throughout Las Vegas and Utah. Smith was born and raised in Salt Lake City and is the grandson of the founders of Smith’s Food and Drug, which grew to 120 locations before being sold to Kroger in the late 90s. In an effort to expand his service offerings at his car wash locations, Smith sought out an in-demand emerging restaurant brand, resulting in his partnership with Ike’s Love & Sandwiches.

“When I heard the news that Ike’s Love & Sandwiches was now franchising, I jumped at the chance to partner with one of the most unique sandwich concepts on the market,” said Freddy Smith. “Founder Ike Shehadeh’s charismatic personality along with his dedication to producing innovative sandwiches motivated me to pursue this strong investment opportunity. In addition, the communication with the Fransmart development team has been top notch throughout this entire process and I look forward to our first opening later in 2019.”

“Since the launch of our national franchising program in early April, we’ve seen an incredible amount of interest from potential franchisees,” said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “Looking for the most skilled groups, we’re thrilled to partner with such an elite operator as Freddy and excited to have him be part of our early growth story. Utah and Vegas are prime markets we’ve been targeting for growth, so we’re doubly excited.”

Founded by Ike Shehadeh in 2007, the San Francisco-based concept grew to wide foodie acclaim with lines around the block and has become famous for its popular secret menu and pop culture inspired sandwich selections. Since its inception, the brand has garnered a dedicated and loyal following, offering customers over 700 different varieties of sandwiches to choose from, all of which include “Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce,” a proprietary blend that is baked directly into the bread. Made with a choice of Dutch, French, San Francisco sourdough, whole wheat or gluten-free breads, unique sandwich combinations have included the “Menage a Trois” built with Halal chicken, barbecue and cheddar; the “Adam Richman,” created with fried chicken, ham and honey; and the vegetarian “Reading Rainbow” or “James and the Giant Peach.”

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches recently partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, The Halal Guys and Qdoba Mexican Grill, to expand the brand nationwide. Ike’s is currently seeking experienced multi-unit operators to join the growing brand and develop franchise territories in major markets across the country. The popular sandwich concept offers strong AUVs and ROI, a proven business model with low labor costs, and immense customer loyalty for their high-quality products.

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Founded by Ike Shehadeh in 2007, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches offers customers over 500 different varieties of sandwiches to choose from, all of which include “Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce,” a proprietary blend that is baked directly into the bread. With 55 units throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Ike’s is now offering franchise opportunities for experienced multi-unit operators to develop territories across the country.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

