ICEBAR Orlando Debuts The “Raging Yeti” Red Ale Specialty Beer

Orlando’s Coolest Bar in Town Introduces Their First and Only Beer Sold Inside ICEBAR and Also Available Inside Fire Lounge

Orlando FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando’s coolest bar in town, ICEBAR Orlando , is proud to announce the debut of their first and only specialty beer sold inside ICEBAR, the “Raging Yeti” Red Ale, also now available inside Fire Lounge and as four-packs to go as a souvenir for $25. The Raging Yeti Red Ale is brewed specially for the bar by Orange County Brewers, Central Florida’s premier craft beer destination.

“We are ecstatic to launch the first and only craft beer brewed specially for ICEBAR,” says Owner Thom Kerr. “We are always trying to elevate the bar experiences so our guests can enjoy something truly unique when they come out to ICEBAR Orlando. The Raging Yeti beer is such a delicious and unique offering that you can only get here. Plus, our guests are often asking for something they can take home with them, and what better than a four-pack of Raging Yetis. We cannot wait for everyone to give it a taste and of course have a memorable night out at one-of-of-a-kind ICEBAR Orlando.”

Guests of ICEBAR Orlando always enjoy their delicious selection of starters, sliders and flatbreads inside the Fire Lounge, the themed sculptures inside the ICEBAR, plus a plethora of cool cocktails, music and priceless memories throughout the venue.

Experience ICEBAR Orlando located at 8967 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information, visit https://ICEBAROrlando.com or call 407-426-7555.

About ICEBAR Orlando

Take a trip through the arctic at ICEBAR Orlando. Open since October 2008, ICEBAR Orlando houses the largest permanent ICEBAR in the world with over 70 tons of hand-carved ice. First to open in the USA, upon arriving, guests enter through the 3,000 square-foot Fire Lounge hot with DJs nightly and dancing. Then, they are suited for the 1.200 square-foot winter wonderland ICEBAR with thermal coats and gloves. Photographers are available to take complimentary pictures while guests enjoy the fabulously frozen ice sculptures and sip one of ICEBAR Orlando’s many delicious cocktails chilled perfectly and served in a custom carved ice glass. VIP and Bottle Service are available. Hours of operation are Monday thru Thursday 5pm-12am, Friday and Saturday 5pm-2am, Sunday 5pm-12am. Guests 21+ are welcome at all times, while guests 8-20 years of age are welcome between 5pm-9pm.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

The post ICEBAR Orlando Debuts The “Raging Yeti” Red Ale Specialty Beer first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.