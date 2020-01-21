ICEBAR Orlando Debuts New Food Menu Inside Fire Lounge

World-Famous ICEBAR Orlando Serves Up a Delicious New Food Menu Nightly Inside the Fire Lounge

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Not only do guests of I-Drive’s iconic ICEBAR Orlando get to experience the coolest night in town, now they can also heat up inside the Fire Lounge and enjoy a delicious new selection of starters, sliders and flatbreads. ICEBAR Orlando’s menu features hearty appetizers and tapa-style dishes, like the new Shrimp Skewers, Fig and Goat Cheese Flatbread, Chimichurri Steak Flatbread, Bahn mi Taco, Cheese Steak Sliders, Shrimp Bruschetta and many more. It’s available seven days a week from open to close in the Fire Lounge located inside ICEBAR Orlando. The menu changes with different seasons, so guests will likely experience something different each time they visit. ICEBAR Orlando also caters events for thousands of people throughout the year.

As guests savor the new menu items inside Fire Lounge, they’ll also delight in a plethora of signature, flaming, dry ice and other cool cocktails, DJ entertainment and state-of-the-art sound and lighting, for the hottest dancing and nightlife on International Drive. Once ready to take the plunge inside the world’s largest permanent ice bar, more premium drinks await, frozen works of art ice sculptures and priceless memories.

“Before, after or while our guests enjoy their night, we invite them to grab a bite,” says ICEBAR Orlando Owner Thom Kerr. “While we have offered a food menu since 2015, we wanted to give everyone an even bigger variety of popular and tasty dishes. We are very excited to present all of our new menu items and provide guests a complete, one-of-a-kind evening from start to finish.”

Experience ICEBAR Orlando located at 8967 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 . For more information, visit https://ICEBAROrlando.com or call 407-426-7555.

About ICEBAR Orlando

Take a trip through the arctic at ICEBAR Orlando. Open since October 2008, ICEBAR Orlando houses the largest permanent icebar in the world with over 70 tons of hand-carved ice. First to open in the USA, upon arriving, guests enter through the 3,000 square-foot Fire Lounge hot with DJs nightly and dancing. Then, they are suited for the 1.200 square-foot winter wonderland ICEBAR with thermal coats and gloves. Photographers are available to take complimentary pictures while guests enjoy the fabulously frozen ice sculptures and sip one of ICEBAR Orlando’s many delicious cocktails chilled perfectly and served in a custom carved ice glass. VIP and Bottle Service are available. Guests 21+ are welcome at all times while guests 8-20 years of age are welcome between 5pm-9pm. Hours of operation are Sunday-Wednesday 5pm-12am, Thursday 5pm-1am, Friday 5pm-2am.