ICEBAR Orlando Celebrates The Class Of 2020 With Special Prom And Grad Packages

Orlando’s Coolest Night in Town Presents Fire & Ice Prom/Grad Packages For High School and College Students to Commemorate These Special Milestones

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) While the onset of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has left high school and college graduates of 2020 unable to experience their traditional prom or graduation ceremonies, Orlando’s coolest night in town, ICEBAR Orlando , has stepped in and created special packages so these important milestones do not go unnoticed. Starting this week through the entire month of June, ICEBAR Orlando will offer the following High School Prom/Grad Packages and College Grad Package for graduates of 2020:

Fire & Ice High School Prom/Grad Package Single Package (Weekdays) – Includes complimentary photos, Class of 2020 backdrop, one appetizer, ICEBAR entry with fur coat, specialty ICEBAR beverage (non-alcoholic) and specialty Fire Lounge beverage (non-alcoholic) for $25 + tax and gratuity ($5).

Fire & Ice High School Prom/Grad Package for Two (Weekdays) – Includes complimentary photos, Class of 2020 backdrop, two appetizers, two ICEBAR entries with fur coats, two specialty ICEBAR beverage (non-alcoholic) and two specialty Fire Lounge beverage (non-alcoholic) for $45 + tax and gratuity ($10).

Fire & Ice College Grad Package (Weekends) – Includes complimentary photos, Class of 2020 backdrop, one appetizer, ICEBAR entry with fur coat, ICEBAR signature cocktail, Fire Lounge signature cocktail and champagne toast for $50 per person + gratuity.

Packages are available for purchase at https://ICEBAROrlando.com . For group and custom packages, contact sales@ICEBAROrlando.com .

“We are thrilled to welcome thousands of families and guests of all ages every year,” says ICEBAR Orlando Owner Thom Kerr. “My son Charlie is part of the 2020 graduating class, and I have seen firsthand all of the end of the year traditions that he has missed out on. ICEBAR Orlando wants to be sure that our graduates get the chance to celebrate their accomplishments during these unprecedented times, and so we are happy to present these special packages that we hope parents take advantage of to surprise their new grads, and grads themselves treat themselves to a much deserved and memorable celebration with us at ICEBAR Orlando.”

Following the state and county executive order for restaurants with all safety and sanitation precautions in place, world-famous ICEBAR Orlando recently broke the ice and reopened its icy hot doors, welcoming guests back to enjoy a delicious selection of starters, sliders and flatbreads from the recently introduced new food menu available inside the Fire Lounge, the new Florida Aquatic themed sculptures inside the ICEBAR, plus a plethora of cool cocktails, music and priceless memories.

Experience ICEBAR Orlando located at 8967 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 . Current hours of operation are Tuesday thru Saturday from 5pm-11pm. For more information, visit https://ICEBAROrlando.com or call 407-426-7555.

About ICEBAR Orlando

Take a trip through the arctic at ICEBAR Orlando. Open since October 2008, ICEBAR Orlando houses the largest permanent ICEBAR in the world with over 70 tons of hand-carved ice. First to open in the USA, upon arriving, guests enter through the 3,000 square-foot Fire Lounge hot with DJs nightly and dancing. Then, they are suited for the 1.200 square-foot winter wonderland ICEBAR with thermal coats and gloves. Photographers are available to take complimentary pictures while guests enjoy the fabulously frozen ice sculptures and sip one of ICEBAR Orlando’s many delicious cocktails chilled perfectly and served in a custom carved ice glass. VIP and Bottle Service are available. Guests 21+ are welcome at all times while guests 8-20 years of age are welcome between 5pm-9pm. Regular hours of operation are Sunday-Wednesday 5pm-12am, Thursday 5pm-1am, Friday 5pm-2am.