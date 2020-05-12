ICEBAR Orlando Breaks The Ice And Reopens This Thursday, May 14

Orlando’s Coolest Night in Town Resumes Operations With a Delicious Food Menu Inside the Fire Lounge, New Florida Aquatic Themed ICEBAR and Sound Safety and Health Measures in Place

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Home of I-Drive’s coolest night in town, ICEBAR Orlando , is breaking the ice and announcing its exciting reopening this Thursday, May 14. Following the state and county executive order for restaurants with all safety and sanitation precautions in place, guests of world-famous ICEBAR Orlando will be the first to enjoy a delicious selection of starters, sliders and flatbreads from the recently introduced new food menu available inside the Fire Lounge, the new Florida Aquatic themed sculptures inside the ICEBAR, plus a plethora of cool cocktails, music and priceless memories. ICEBAR Orlando will be reopen initially Tuesday thru Saturday from 5pm-midnight and continue its popular Virtual Dance Party with DJ ET on Saturday nights on ZOOM at 8pm. Adhering to the Phase I reopening guidelines, ICEBAR Orlando will run at a 25% capacity and maintain social distancing guidelines inside the Fire Lounge dining area, outside dining area and inside the ICEBAR. Key safety and health measures include:

All ICEBAR Orlando employees, including managers, bartenders, hostesses, servers, barbacks and kitchen staff will wear gloves and masks throughout the night, maintain social distancing precautions, and all employee temperatures will be taken before each shift using an infrared thermometer.

Each guest will be given a time that they can enter the ICEBAR. The guest will have the option to be seated in the Fire Lounge dining room or outside dining area while waiting for their time to enter the ICEBAR. At that time, the hostess will guide the guests in the ICEBAR and seat them at a designated table, and the ICEBAR server will then take their order. Based upon occupancy and capacity levels, guest will be allowed to re-enter the ICEBAR as often as permissible.

All jackets will undergo a two-step sanitization process after each use: (#1) Employees will place the jacket into an Ultraviolet light closet for three-minute cycles. The UV light will disinfect and sterilize jackets, killing all bacteria. (#2) After the jacket is sterilized and disinfected in the UV closet, employees will then spray disinfectant on the jacket as an extra safety precaution.

All cloth gloves are worn once only by guests. After each use, they are placed in a bin and the gloves are washed and sanitized prior to the next use. At the option of the guest, ICEBAR Orlando will also offer latex gloves to wear underneath the cloth gloves.

The entire venue will be cleaned and sanitized with disinfectant cleaner regularly throughout the night. Sanitization will include disinfecting of tables, chairs, counter tops, entry doors, doorknobs, check presenters, pens, menus and all hard surfaces, common areas and guest touch points.

All of the tables inside the Fire Lounge will be spaced six feet apart with clear and visible markings. The hostess will seat each guest at a designated table to ensure social distancing measures.

All food and cocktail menus inside the Fire Lounge will be disinfected and sanitized before and after handed to guests. Plastic cups will be offered to guests that do not want to drink out of glassware.

Hand sanitizer will be readily available on the tables for the guests. In addition, there will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue.

Bathrooms will be cleaned and sanitized on an hourly basis.

“The safety of our guests and of our employees is our top priority,” says ICEBAR Orlando Owner Thom Kerr. “We are thrilled to reopen our doors, showcase our new food menu and Florida Aquatic themed ICEBAR, and at the same time, we recognize this new reality we have entered into with the concern over the continuing impacts of Covid-19. We are confident in the solid safety and health measures that we are taking to ensure both our team members and our guests are taken care of, happy and at ease as they enjoy a memorable night out with us at ICEBAR Orlando.”

Experience ICEBAR Orlando located at 8967 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 . For more information, visit https://ICEBAROrlando.com or call 407-426-7555.

About ICEBAR Orlando

Take a trip through the arctic at ICEBAR Orlando. Open since October 2008, ICEBAR Orlando houses the largest permanent ICEBAR in the world with over 70 tons of hand-carved ice. First to open in the USA, upon arriving, guests enter through the 3,000 square-foot Fire Lounge hot with DJs nightly and dancing. Then, they are suited for the 1.200 square-foot winter wonderland ICEBAR with thermal coats and gloves. Photographers are available to take complimentary pictures while guests enjoy the fabulously frozen ice sculptures and sip one of ICEBAR Orlando’s many delicious cocktails chilled perfectly and served in a custom carved ice glass. VIP and Bottle Service are available. Guests 21+ are welcome at all times while guests 8-20 years of age are welcome between 5pm-9pm. Regular hours of operation are Sunday-Wednesday 5pm-12am, Thursday 5pm-1am, Friday 5pm-2am.