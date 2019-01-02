Ice Cream Wars at Da Vinci: Science can be delicious

Who knew that a lesson in chemistry could be so sweet?

Learn how liquid nitrogen can, in a flash, create a frozen treat at the Da Vinci Science Center’s 11th annual Ice Cream Wars competition, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Teams from local businesses whip up with recipes for ice cream treats, which they make at the event using liquid nitrogen. At negative 321 degrees Fahrenheit, liquid nitrogen freezes the ingredients in a flash, limiting ice crystals you can find in traditional ice cream, creating a much creamier treat that’s ready in about five minutes. They serve up their entries in elaborate booths often decorated to match the theme of their ice cream.

Ten local companies are lined up this year. They are: Atas International, B Braun, radio station B104, Cedar Crest College, PPL, WFMZ Channel 69 News, St. Luke’s University Health Network, UGI and Weidenhammer Creative.

Those who attend Ice Cream Wars get to taste samples of all the entries and determine who will be crowned champion. The winner will be announced at 3:30 p.m.

The 2018 winner was B104, whose team made a “frozen hot chocolate” flavored treat featuring whole milk, chocolate milk, heavy cream, unsweetened cocoa, sugar, vanilla, chocolate sprinkles, whipped cream and mini marshmallows.

Ice Cream Wars is free with center admission of $14.95 for ages 3 and up. The Da Vinci Science Center is at 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown.

Info: //www.davincisciencecenter.org/ice-cream-wars/

- Jennifer Sheehan