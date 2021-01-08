‘I would highly encourage you to get vaccinated’: Carroll County health officials discuss local COVID-19 vaccine rollout

January 8, 2021From www.baltimoresun.com
Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times
Carroll’s first supply of 103 doses was administered to first responders at the testing center in the final week of 2020. Prior to this past week, he said, Carroll received 1,100 doses and that on Wednesday they vaccinated 274 people in a morning clinic and 253 during an evening clinic. The health department also held morning and evening clinics for those qualified to receive the vaccine on Friday, with some 600 people registered.