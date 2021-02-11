Kristen Zeis
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

‘I want my money!’: Chesapeake man who shot guard at Norfolk federal building had 600 rounds with him, FBI says

February 11, 2021
From www.dailypress.com
By
Jonathan Edwards
Kristen Zeis

William D. Rankin, 44, is facing federal charges including attempted murder.