I’ve witnessed A LOT of bizarre pizza eating techniques but this is one of the strangest. I caught this little dude eating his pizza folded (normal) and UPSIDE DOWN (weird). He said he didn’t know why he did it, but there was such a strong air of confidence that I had to give him much respect. This tour was a couple weeks ago and I didn’t notice it until the last stop, which was Sam’s Restaurant in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn.