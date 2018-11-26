I Love Juice Bar Opens New Downtown Location – Clean eating made easier Voted Best Smoothie Bar in Memphis. Discounts for Locals Until 2019.

(RestaurantNews.com) There’s a new way to celebrate health in Downtown Memphis.

Local health food entrepreneurs, Scott and Rebekah Tashie, have opened their third I Love Juice Bar restaurant in Downtown, where healthy juices and smoothies, delicious food, and Dr. Bean’s coffee will leave you feeling super good and energized. Menu items are all created with 100% natural ingredients, no sugar added, what you see is what you get. Located just outside of the historic Tennessee Brewery at 500 Tennessee Street, the new restaurant is the husband and wife team’s way of adding a “feel good” unique vibe to the downtown Memphis area.

The Tashies chose the location because of its proximity to the heart of Downtown Memphis where there is an increasing demand for healthy, clean options.

“In the last decade, downtown Memphis has increased its population with young professionals and students moving into the area who are passionate about their purchases, food sourcing, and wanting to know that what they purchase and eat is not only healthy for them but good for the environment and the local economy,” said co-owner Scott Tashie. This location offers a space where people can come in hungry for health and comfort and leave nourished with anything they choose on the menu with a “you gotta try this” experience. Plus, there’s great food options and other non-juice and smoothie items they will constantly be adding with fun interactive ways people can value their health and make I Love Juice Bar their “GO-TO” place.

“The minute you walk in the door and eye the live plant wall to the full coffee and espresso bar, you’ll know you’re in for something unique, fresh, delicious, and good for you,” said Rebekah Tashie. “People are eager to know what is in the food they are eating and also how it impacts their overall health and energy. That is where we come in. Our menu offers delicious, super nutritious vegetarian options at affordable prices.”

THE OWNERS : Born and raised in Memphis, Scott Tashie is a former pro golfer turned serial “good for you” entrepreneur. The Tashies have built several local restaurant businesses catering to healthy eaters from the ground up, including popular City Silo Table + Pantry restaurant. The Tashies also own and operate two additional I Love Juice Bar locations in Memphis.

About I Love Juice Bar

Founders John and Vui Hunt started the first I Love Juice Bar as a gathering place for health-minded customers: people who appreciate fresh-made juices and smoothies made with local ingredients, as well as gourmet vegetarian fare, in a convenient environment. The business boomed from the start, and the franchise will soon have more than 50 locations in 15 states.

For more information: info@ilovejuicebar.com