I Love Juice Bar Debuts New Fall LTO: “Save the Pumpkins”

(RestaurantNews.com) I Love Juice Bar is launching an initiative this Autumn to save the pumpkins.

The premium fresh juice franchise, already known for delicious, health-conscious juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, juice shots and food, will be adding two all-new fall-inspired drinks to its menu beginning September 24th.

Available for a limited time, its Autumn Spice Smoothie and Ginger Spice Juice deliver all the fall flavor consumers love, but without the stuff they don’t. And as a twist, the spiced creamy smoothie and bold spice juice are handcrafted without pumpkin. Thousands of pumpkins will be spared this fall as I Love Juice Bar encourages consumers to “Save the Pumpkins. Drink A Smoothie or Juice.”

I Love Juice Bar uses only 100% whole fruits and vegetables, with no added sweeteners, syrups or artificial ingredients of any kind, freshly made to order.

In addition to the two new drinks, I Love Juice Bar will feature its incredible lineup of full flavored soups, including the popular vegan Black Bean Soup. These menu offerings will be sure to warm up guests through the cold months and offer just another reason to visit I Love Juice Bar.

About I Love Juice Bar — Founders John and Vui Hunt started the first I Love Juice Bar as a gathering place for health-minded customers: people who appreciate fresh-made juices and smoothies made with local ingredients, as well as gourmet vegetarian fare, in a convenient environment. The business boomed from the start, and the franchise will soon have more than 50 locations in 15 states.

For more information: info@ilovejuicebar.com