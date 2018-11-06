I Love Juice Bar Celebrates Grand Opening with Fanfare

(RestaurantNews.com) The I Love Juice Bar premium fresh juice franchise in Wilmington will celebrate a fun-filled, family-friendly Grand Opening on Saturday, November 10th with free samples, live music, raffles and more at The Pointe at Barclay (1407 Barclay Pointe Blvd, Unit 405).

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce will also be on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony the following day on Sunday, November 11th at 12:30PM.

Owners Stephannie Perrin and Blake Jensen are excited about the direction that I Love Juice Bar is headed, and are looking forward to meeting Wilmington customers at the 6th store in North Carolina.

“We’re proud to be part of such a strong, health-minded community and we want to do our part to promote healthy living by offering a fun, welcoming environment to enjoy delicious juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, food and more,” says Stephannie.

“We are a doorway to health and wellness, showing that healthy natural food can also taste great! We also offer creative options to help children get started on living a healthy lifestyle and learning about nutrition. Kids will love the taste of our Green Smoothies, and parents will love that it includes kale and spinach, along with pineapple, banana, lemon, coconut milk and apple juice,” says Stephannie.

“Every I Love Juice Bar employee embraces our motto — Have Fun, Be Amazing. It’s not just about no-sugar-added or real-fruit, made-to-order juices. We also offer a diverse assortment of smoothies, bowls and other delicious foods, meaning you can pop in every day and never get bored with the selection,” says Blake.

The I Love Juice Bar menu is overwhelmingly plant-based and always uses 100% whole fruits and vegetables from scratch. “We offer fruits, greens, root vegetables and lots of superfoods. Not only is it delicious, but it’s all natural,” Blake adds.

Blake Jensen and Stephannie Perrin

About I Love Juice Bar

Founders John and Vui Hunt started the first I Love Juice Bar as a gathering place for health-minded customers: people who appreciate fresh-made juices and smoothies made with local ingredients, as well as gourmet vegetarian fare, in a convenient environment. The business boomed from the start, and the franchise will soon have more than 50 locations in 14 states.

Event Details:

Where:

I Love Juice Bar

1407 Barclay Pointe Blvd – Unit 405

Wilmington, NC 28412

When: Saturday, November 10th 2-4PM

Phone: 910-833-5930

Facebook: www.facebook.com/juicebarwilmington

Instagram: @ilovejuicebarwilmington