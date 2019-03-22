I Heart Mac & Cheese Signs Agreement with G5 Services, LLC, to Bring Thriving Fast-Casual Concept to Augusta, Georgia

New Location Slated to Start Construction Later This Year, Open Doors in Winter 2019

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and specialty salads, today announced it has signed an agreement with franchise group G5 Services, LLC, to open a new location in Augusta, Georgia. Slated to start construction later this year, the Augusta location will be owned and operated by Kimberly and Brian Grotz, opening by the end of the year.

G5 Services, LLC is led by husband-and-wife duo and first-time entrepreneurs, Kimberly and Brian Grotz, who named their franchise group after their last name and number of immediate family members. Brian served his country for two decades as a telecommunications specialist in the United States Army and now works as a government contractor. Kimberly has a background in business administration and has worked in the healthcare industry as a respiratory therapist for over 20 years.

“We are so thrilled to have Kim and Brian onboard with I Heart Mac & Cheese, and feel our concept is a great fit for them as they look to develop a family business,” said Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese CEO and Chairman. “As a veteran of the United States Army, Brian brings outstanding discipline and leadership skills, and we know that veterans make outstanding franchise owners. With Kim by his side, and her passion for operating a thriving business, we know that this team has what it takes to be successful for the long run.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. Guests select a pasta, bread, or salad base along with seven different proteins, vegetables, and cheeses. Gluten-free options are also available. In addition to customized options, the menu contains specialty chef special items including Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac among others. Side dishes including Cheesy Broccoli, Balsamic Tomatoes, and Tomato Soup; desserts include: Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats and Caramel Cookies.

A unique franchise concept in the restaurant industry with no fryers, grease trap systems or hood systems, I Heart Mac & Cheese requires a low investment and can be opened in a small space, such as a mall kiosk or food court. Shopping malls, sports venues, areas close to colleges and universities, and high-traffic pedestrian areas are also ideal locations. With a home office in South Florida, I Heart Mac & Cheese offers franchise owner training, marketing support and ongoing development opportunities to ensure each location’s success.

“We are excited to bring a restaurant to Augusta where our friends and neighbors can come together to enjoy a wonderful twist on everyone’s favorite comfort food – macaroni and cheese,” said Kimberly Grotz. “Ultimately, we fell in love with I Heart Mac & Cheese through learning about the brand’s Mac Loves You initiative, as our oldest son has autism. We look forward to getting involved in the program to help all people reach their full potential through power of work.”

For more information on I Heart Mac & Cheese visit iheartmacandcheese.com. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/franchise/ or call 561- 300-5343.

About I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. Also on the menu are lifestyle choices with quinoa, broccoli and cauliflower bowls. The menu combines award-winning recipes resulting in a grown-up approach to this classic childhood dish. The first location opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. South Florida locations include Pembroke Pines, Jupiter, Coral Springs and Boca Raton. In addition, there is a corporate location in Patchogue, New York. Additional corporate locations are slated to open in New York, Florida and Georgia. In 2017, the company launched its franchising program nationwide and has a franchisee location in Davie, Florida.

Media Contacts:

Hemsworth Communications

Rachel Tabacnic / Lacey Outten

954-716-7614 or IHeartMCPR@HemsworthCommunications.com