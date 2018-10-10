I Heart Mac & Cheese Sells First Food Truck Franchise in South Florida

This fast-casual mac and cheese joint is taking it to the street!

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) I Heart Mac & Cheese, has sold its first food truck franchise in the South Florida market.

Hector Gonzalez, former general manager of I Heart Mac & Cheese, has purchased the franchise. “I thought it was a great idea,” said Gonzalez. “No one is doing mac and cheese in a food truck in the South Florida market. Given the popularity of I Heart Mac & Cheese, it just made sense to take it to the street.”

The move to the food truck franchise comes one year after launching the franchise division.

“We want to see our franchised business and franchisees take advantage of new business trends,” said Stephen Giordanella, CEO and chairman. “We are happy that we were able to sell the first food truck franchise to Hector. He has been a valued member of our team and he understands the I Heart Mac & Cheese brand. I know Hector will succeed. And, we are looking forward to selling more food truck franchises around the country.”

The food truck will carry the same menu, including the specialty salads and some of the dessert offerings, as the brick-and-mortar stores and customers will be able to custom order as they do in-store.

The family-friendly restaurant specializes in custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Diners choose from a variety of pasta or bread, including gluten-free, along with seven different types of cheeses, vegetables, and seven proteins – think meatballs, bacon, ground beef, short ribs and grilled chicken.

Gonzalez’s truck will have three employees – one cashier and two in the kitchen serving up the cheesy bowls and sandwiches. According to Gonzalez, the truck will go out every day and night throughout the tri-county area, with a presence at various community events. The truck makes its debut the week of Oct. 7 in Palm Beach County, FL.

“I believe in the I Heart Mac & Cheese concept. I know the food truck is going to be big… it’s going to be the next McDonald’s,” he continued.

Franchisees will be allowed to go to events but will not be able to solicit within five miles of an I Heart Mac & Cheese store. Fans of the fare will be able to follow the food truck on social media to see where the truck will be.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/franchise/ or email Dan Collins, president and chief development officer, at Dan@iheartmacandcheese.com.

About I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. The menu combines award- winning recipes resulting in a grown-up approach to this classic childhood dish. The first location opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. South Florida locations include Parkland, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs and Boca Raton. Additional corporate locations are slated to open in New York, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In 2017, the company launched its franchising program nationwide with locations in Oklahoma, Florida and North Carolina.

