I Heart Mac & Cheese Names Daniel Collins President/CDO

Franchise veteran to expand I Heart Mac & Cheese Franchise Company

Daniel Collins

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Boca Raton-based I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese and salads, has named Daniel Collins President & Chief Development Officer, effective March 5, 2018.

Collins is responsible for the strategy and growth of the brand, overseeing operations, training, marketing, construction and design, real estate and all franchise development efforts.

A lifelong franchise industry professional, Collins has been instrumental in setting strategy and developing systems, policies, processes and procedures to place companies on the path for national and international expansion.

With more than 30 years’ experience, Collins initially worked in operations and training, eventually making the transition into business development for franchised restaurant companies such as Arby’s, Johnny Rockets, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Miami Subs and others.

For the past nine years he has led a consulting company based in West Palm Beach, FL, that works with emerging and high-performing companies to optimize brands for franchising and identify operators as multi-unit franchise partners, setting them up for franchising nationwide and growing across the nation and internationally.

Collins is recognized as a Certified Franchise Executive by the International Franchise Association (IFA) and is a graduate of Florida International University’s School of Hospitality Management. He is also a graduate of the Nova Southeastern University’s Franchise MBA program. He is a Mentor with FIU, Endeavor, and an Advisory Board Member for the Titus Center for Franchising at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

About I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. The concept is built on a platform of low initial investment, great Unit Level Economics and simple operations with few employees.

For franchise information, contact Daniel Collins Dan@Iheartmacandcheese.com

