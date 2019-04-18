I Heart Mac & Cheese Named a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

Fast-Casual Macaroni and Cheese Concept Earns Ranking Among Top Companies in Franchising, Under Five Years or Less

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and specialty salads, today announced it has been ranked for the first time in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Top New Franchises. The unique comfort food franchise restaurant began franchising in late 2017 and scored competitively among other brands in a multitude of areas.

“We are thrilled to be included as part of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises and proud to be surrounded amongst other exceptional brands making a strong entrance into the franchising industry,” said Stephen Giordanella, CEO and chairman. “This ranking is a testament to the success of our simple business model and the potential I Heart Mac & Cheese has as we open in new markets across the country.”

A trusted voice in the franchise industry for more than 40 years, the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has become the preeminent measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees looking to start a business. The Top New Franchises list compiled 100 companies submitted for Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500® ranking that began franchising in the last five years (since 2014). The companies on this list are ranked based on the scores they received in the Franchise 500 evaluation, which analyzes more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. Guests select a pasta, bread, or salad base along with seven different proteins, vegetables, and cheeses. Gluten-free options are also available. In addition to customized options, the menu contains specialty chef special items including Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac among others. Side dishes including Cheesy Broccoli, Balsamic Tomatoes, and Tomato Soup; desserts include: Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats and Caramel Cookies.

A unique franchise concept in the restaurant industry with no fryers, grease trap systems or hood systems, I Heart Mac & Cheese requires a low investment and can be opened in a small space, such as a mall kiosk or food court. Shopping malls, sports venues, areas close to colleges and universities, and high-traffic pedestrian areas are also ideal locations. With a home office in South Florida, I Heart Mac & Cheese offers franchise owner training, marketing support and ongoing development opportunities to ensure each location’s success. Earlier this year, I Heart Mac & Cheese signed two franchise development agreements to open new restaurants in Long Island, New York and Augusta, Georgia.

For more information on I Heart Mac & Cheese visit iheartmacandcheese.com. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/franchise/ or call 561-300-5343.

Media Contacts:

Hemsworth Communications

Rachel Tabacnic / Lacey Outten

954-716-7614 or IHeartMCPR@HemsworthCommunications.com