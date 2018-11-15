I Heart Mac & Cheese Creates Holiday Mac & Cheese Bowl

Limited time offer marries favorite comfort food with favorite holiday food.

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) I Heart Mac & Cheese has created a Holiday Mac & Cheese Bowl for those who can’t wait for Thanksgiving Day or want more after the holiday has gone.

The new bowl starts with mac and cheese, salad mix or tater tots followed by turkey, Swiss cheese, craisins and crumbled cornbread — all the flavors of Thanksgiving in one bowl!

“We are always working to offer I Heart Mac & Cheese guests new and intriguing combinations that complement our sandwiches and bowls,” said Stephen Giordanella, CEO and chairman. “Our team of chefs are dedicated to creating new and interesting ways to eat mac and cheese.”

Specializing in custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, the menu also offers specialty salads, including Angry Lobster, Chicken Cordon Blue, Chopped Wedge, Honey Mustard Pesto Chicken and more; side dishes, including cheesy broccoli, balsamic tomatoes, and tomato soup; desserts, including mini chocolate chip cookies, brownies, marshmallow treats and caramel cookies.

The limited time offer runs from now until Dec. 31, 2018, at all South Florida locations: Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, Parkland and Pembroke Pines.

About I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. The menu combines award-winning recipes resulting in a grown-up approach to this classic childhood dish. The first location opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. South Florida locations include Parkland, Pembroke Pines, Davie, Jupiter, Coral Springs and Boca Raton. Additional corporate locations are slated to open in New York, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In 2017, the company launched its franchising program nationwide with locations in Oklahoma, Florida, and North Carolina.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/franchise/ or email Dan Collins, president and chief development officer, at Dan@iheartmacandcheese.com.

