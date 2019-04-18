I Heart Mac & Cheese Completes Sale of Corporate Store in Patchogue, New York, Converting to Franchise Location

Private Group Acquires Patchogue Location on Heels of Successful First Quarter in Operation; Deal Includes Plans to Expand Popular Franchise Across All Five New York City Boroughs, Starting with Lower Manhattan/NYU Location Opening Later This Year

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) I Heart Mac & Cheese, a rapidly expanding fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and specialty salads, today announced it has the sale of its corporate store in Patchogue, New York, as part of a multi-year New York City development deal. A private entity will operate the Patchogue store as a franchise effective immediately and begin executing a plan to expand the I Heart Mac & Cheese brand into all five boroughs of New York City.

“Our first corporate owned restaurant in Patchogue opened in January of this year and has been performing incredibly well, creating a lot of buzz locally and generating a lot of attention from potential partners,” said Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese, CEO and chairman. “By aligning with this group in Patchogue and opening I Heart Mac & Cheese locations across the five boroughs, we are able to further our mission of bringing our one-of-a-kind concept to as many people as possible.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. Guests select a pasta, bread, or salad base along with seven different proteins, vegetables, and cheeses. Gluten-free options are also available. In addition to customized options, the menu contains specialty chef items including Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli, Balsamic Tomatoes and Tomato Soup; desserts include Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats and Caramel Cookies.

A unique franchise concept in the restaurant industry with no fryers, grease trap systems or hood systems, I Heart Mac & Cheese requires a low investment and can be opened in a small space, such as a mall kiosk or food court. Shopping malls, sports venues, areas close to colleges and universities, and high-traffic pedestrian areas are also ideal locations. With a home office in South Florida, I Heart Mac & Cheese offers franchise owner training, marketing support and ongoing development opportunities to ensure each location’s success. Just this month, I Heart Mac & Cheese was ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top new franchise opportunities in 2019.

The first new I Heart Mac & Cheese location to open as part of this New York City development deal will come later this year in Lower Manhattan, near New York University. Several other restaurants have recently been announced as well, with upcoming openings in other areas of New York State, as well as Florida and Georgia.

For more information on I Heart Mac & Cheese visit iheartmacandcheese.com. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/franchise/ or call 561-300-5343.

About I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. Also, on the menu are lifestyle choices with quinoa, broccoli and cauliflower bowls. The menu combines award-winning recipes resulting in a grown-up approach to this classic childhood dish. The first location opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. South Florida locations include Pembroke Pines, Jupiter, Coral Springs and Boca Raton. Additional locations are slated to open in New York, Florida and Georgia. In 2017, the company launched its franchising program nationwide and has a franchisee locations in Davie, Florida and Patchogue, New York.

