I Heart Mac & Cheese Announces Three Franchise Stores in South Florida Market

Former General Manager invests in South Florida locations.

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese and specialty salads, has announced it has sold three brick-and-mortar stores in South Florida to Hector Gonzalez, the company’s former general manager.

In October 2018, Gonzalez ventured into entrepreneurism by purchasing the first I Heart Mac & Cheese food truck franchise in the South Florida market. The first store is slated to open February 2019 and will be located at the Shoppes of Deerfield Beach at W. Hillsboro Boulevard and Powerline Road. The two remaining stores will open in 2019.

“In the past year we have seen strong growth in our franchise division,” said Stephen Giordanella, CEO and chairman. “Hector has been a valued member of our team and he understands the I Heart Mac & Cheese brand. It’s a great sentiment to the brand that a former GM would put his own money into three stores and a food truck. I have the fullest confidence Hector will succeed on all levels.”

The first I Heart Mac & Cheese location opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. In Q4 2017, the company launched its franchising program nationwide. Franchise locations are currently in Yukon, OK, an Area Development Agreement with commitment for four stores, and Davie, FL.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to take a brand I love working for and creating something of my own,” said Gonzalez. “I believe in the I Heart Mac & Cheese concept and am committed to growing the stores and the food truck,” he continued.

The family-friendly restaurant specializes in custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Diners choose from a variety of pasta or bread, including gluten-free, along with seven different types of cheeses, vegetables, and seven proteins.

Also, on the menu: specialty salads, including Angry Lobster, Chicken Cordon Blue, Chopped Wedge, Honey Mustard Pesto Chicken and more; side dishes, including cheesy broccoli, balsamic tomatoes, and tomato soup; desserts, including mini chocolate chip cookies, brownies, marshmallow treats and caramel cookies.

A unique franchise concept in the restaurant industry since there are no fryers, grease trap systems or hood systems necessary, I Heart Mac & Cheese requires a low investment and can be opened in a small space, such as a mall kiosk or food court. Shopping malls, sports venues, areas close to colleges and universities, and high-traffic pedestrian areas are also ideal locations.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/franchise/ or email Dan Collins, president and chief development officer, at Dan@iheartmacandcheese.com.

About I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. The menu combines award- winning recipes resulting in a grown-up approach to this classic childhood dish. The first location opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. In 2017, the company launched its franchising program nationwide. Other franchise locations are in Oklahoma and Florida. The first food truck franchise was sold in September 2018.

Media Contact:

Debra Kronowitz

Media Maven

954-651-1346

debra@mediamavenandmore.com