I Heart Mac & Cheese Announces Multi-Unit Franchise Deal in North Carolina

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese and specialty salads, has announced it has awarded a Multi-Unit Development Agreement to BND Mac and Cheese, LLC, Morrisville, NC.

The agreement, which includes the development of three I Heart Mac & Cheese’s in the Charlotte, NC, area, was awarded to Ben and Melissa Krokson. The first restaurant is slated to open in the next nine months.

“The growth of our franchise division in one year is phenomenal and means we are attracting more people to the I Heart Mac & Cheese brand. We are excited to welcome North Carolinians to the brand,” said Stephen Giordanella, CEO and chairman.

The first I Heart Mac & Cheese location opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. In Q4 2017, the company launched its franchising program nationwide. Franchise locations are currently in Yukon, OK, an Area Development Agreement with commitment for four stores, and Davie, FL.

“We are excited to join the I Heart Mac & Cheese family,” said Melissa Krokson. “This is our first venture in franchising and we believe the concept will be a great fit for the Charlotte area. Who doesn’t love mac and cheese?”

The family-friendly restaurant specializes in custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Diners choose from a variety of pasta or bread, including gluten-free, along with seven different types of cheeses, vegetables, and seven proteins — think meatballs, bacon, ground beef, short ribs and grilled chicken.

Also, on the menu: specialty salads, including Angry Lobster, Chicken Cordon Blue, Chopped Wedge, Honey Mustard Pesto Chicken and more; side dishes, including cheesy broccoli, balsamic tomatoes, and tomato soup; desserts, including mini chocolate chip cookies, brownies, marshmallow treats and caramel cookies.

A unique franchise concept in the restaurant industry since there are no fryers, grease trap systems or hood systems necessary, I Heart Mac & Cheese requires a low investment and can be opened in a small space, such as a mall kiosk or food court. Shopping malls, sports venues, areas close to colleges and universities, and high-traffic pedestrian areas are also ideal locations.

“The expansion into North Carolina is one more indicator that the I Heart Mac & Cheese brand is strong,” said Dan Collins, president and chief development officer for I Heart Mac & Cheese. “We look forward to working with the Kroksons in developing and growing a passionate and loyal customer following.”

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/franchise/ or email Dan Collins at Dan@iheartmacandcheese.com.

About I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. The menu combines award- winning recipes resulting in a grown-up approach to this classic childhood dish. The first location opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. In 2017, the company launched its franchising program nationwide. Other franchise locations are in Oklahoma and Florida. The first food truck franchise was sold in September 2018.

