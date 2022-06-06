I Do Bar-B-Que….Soulman’s Says Rustic BBQ Weddings are on the Rise in North Texas

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) From burlap menus to wooden signs and checkered tablecloths, rustic weddings are bringing smoky meats and flavorful delights to the dining tables at events across North Texas. Amber Polk, Director of Catering for Soulman’s Bar-B-Que , the family-owned bar-b-que mainstay of more than 45 years in Dallas/Fort Worth, has seen a significant increase in Brides (and Grooms)-to-Be choosing rustic themes for their weddings, showers, and rehearsal dinners this season.

“Food and family are our priority at Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. Our catering has been a delicious example of this for many brides already this year,” says Polk. “As we help celebrate ‘Happily Ever After’, our goal is to make each event as special, seamless, and tailor-made as possible. We know that the food and service at these special events needs to be one-of-a-kind, from ‘I do’ to ‘I’m full’, and we are here to make that happen.”

Soulman’s Catering recently introduced their new Bar-B-Cuterie board, a beautiful spread of smaller bites and sweet treats spilling out for guests to take their pick. The Bar-B-Cuterie board can include choices of signature bar-b-que-themed appetizers including smoky Soulman’s dip with Texas Toast sticks, spinach stuffed mushrooms, pulled pork donut hole sliders, BLT bites, bacon-wrapped stuffed peppers, candied sausage bites, chopped beef potato skins, and bite-size chicken & waffles.

For the main event, Soulman’s has tailored packages for weddings, not only including their traditional mouthwatering meats, but premium smoked meats like beef tenderloin, prime rib, and pork shanks. Soulman’s Catering has decades of experience pairing meats and sides for the perfect flavor combination for any wedding or family gathering to celebrate the happy couple. The professional team at Soulman’s will even customize the serving line to match the wedding colors and theme.

“Thrillist calls Soulman’s Bar-B-Que the Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout and Delivery (2020) for a good reason and we want to share that with all North Texans who are looking to personalize their big day with delicious food that will be talked about long after the last guest leaves,” says Polk.

“For my daughter’s wedding, we had Soulman’s Bar-B-Que cater the food and I couldn’t be happier. The food was incredible, and the staff was efficient, friendly, and had everything handled. I didn’t have to do a thing. I would recommend Soulman’s to everyone!” says Sharon Plunk, Mother-of-the-Bride, Heath TX.

“Soulman’s has established a sterling reputation for delivering mouth-watering food with outstanding service. No matter the size or style of each event, we guarantee that your guests will be served an exceptional meal by engaging and professional staff,” Polk concludes. Potential clients can submit their information online at www.soulmans.com/weddings and Soulman’s will be in touch within 24 hours. Soulman’s catering can produce cocktail hours, grazing boards, carving stations, bridal suite lunch packages, custom menus, desserts, customized disposables, and much more!

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

